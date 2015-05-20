FFA revoke Newcastle Jets' licence

Football Federation Australia (FFA) has terminated the A-League licence held by Newcastle Jets owner Nathan Tinkler.

The governing body said it would issue a new licence to a new entity, one which will be controlled by FFA, after terminating the one held by Newcastle Jets Football Operations Pty Ltd – a subsidiary of the Hunter Sports Group (HSG).

The decision comes after Tinkler said earlier on Wednesday that Scottish Premiership club Dundee United had made an offer to buy the Jets.

The cash-strapped former mining magnate also put the Jets into voluntary administration, which FFA said was a breach of A-League licence conditions.

The Jets' players and staff are yet to be paid in May and FFA said the owners had failed to meet standard operational requirements.

FFA chief executive David Gallop slammed the HSG for its behaviour.

"FFA has taken this action to protect the interests of the football community in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley, and to safeguard the image and reputation of the A-League and its member clubs," he said.

"Newcastle needs a club operating in a stable environment with certainty of resources in order to be successful and competitive in the A-League and to properly represent the community. HSG has proved to be incapable of meeting these requirements.

"HSG has behaved in a deplorable way towards the players and staff of the club in failing to meet basic obligations to pay wages. Anyone who takes control of a sporting club has an obligation to respect the people and the traditions of that club.

"HSG has failed miserably in this regard. Today’s action to terminate the licence is the first step to restoring the proud traditions of football in Northern NSW."