FFF offices searched, documents seized in connection with criminal proceedings against Blatter

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has searched the offices of the French Football Federation (FFF) in connection with the criminal proceedings against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

The OAG opened an investigation into Blatter in September last year on suspicion of criminal mismanagement and - alternatively - misappropriation following a suspected payment of CHF 2 million to ex-UEFA president Michel Platini.

Both Blatter and Platini have since been banned from all football-related activities, although the former is also facing criminal charges.

As part of that investigation, the French Financial Prosecution Office searched the FFF's offices in Paris on Tuesday, with documents relating to the suspected payment from Blatter to Platini in 2011 seized.

An OAG statement read: "The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland required the mutual legal assistance of the French judicial authorities in connection with the criminal proceedings against Mr Joseph Blatter. Pursuant to that request for mutual legal assistance of January 14, 2016 and in close coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, the French Financial Prosecution Office proceeded Tuesday to a search of the offices of the French Football Federation (FFF) in Paris with the latter’s consent.

"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland was present during the search. Documents were seized in connection with the suspected payment of CHF 2 million that is inter alia the subject of the proceedings. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland thanks the French judicial authorities for their valuable support in this matter.

"Swiss criminal proceedings against FIFA’s former President Mr Joseph Blatter have been opened on 24 September 2015 on suspicion of criminal mismanagement (Article 158 Swiss Criminal Code / SCC) and – alternatively – misappropriation (Article 138 Swiss Criminal Code / SCC).

"Mr Michel Platini’s status in the proceedings has remained unchanged since the OAG’s press release of September 25, 2015.

"As for all defendants, the presumption of innocence applies for Mr Joseph Blatter."