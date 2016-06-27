FFP could hold up Toure switch to Inter, claims agent

Speculation continues to link Yaya Toure with a move to Inter from Manchester City, but the player's agent has his doubts as to whether a switch is possible.

Rumours have been rife that Toure could move to San Siro for a reunion with former City boss Roberto Mancini.

Toure reportedly fell out with incoming City manager Pep Guardiola when the pair were at Barcelona, fuelling talk that the midfielder will look to leave the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Inter is thought to be his likeliest destination but Toure's agent, Dimitri Seluk, believes City's unwillingness to sell and Financial Fair Play rules may stand in the way of any transfer to Serie A.

"There are two things holding up the move, substantially," he told FCInterNews.

"City want to continue focusing on him and intend to keep him for next season, but this is normal because Yaya is a great player.

"On top of that, the Nerazzurri are limited by Financial Fair Play."

Instead, Seluk believes a move is more likely next season, once Toure's contract at City has run out.

"I couldn't say [what the chances are of a move this season], we'll see. Obviously it'll be easier to see him in Milan at the end of the new season, when his contract will expire," he said.