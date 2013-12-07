FIFA announce World Cup fixture changes

The draw for next year's tournament in Brazil was made on Friday but the sport's governing body announced amendments to the tournament's schedule on Saturday.

It marks a U-turn from FIFA's previous stance, announced earlier in the week, that they would not change any kick-off times.

A statement explained: "Following the Final Draw of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, FIFA has now confirmed the match schedule for the 64 matches of next year's football flagship event.

"In total, only seven matches have been adjusted following the draw to allow later kick-off times in the hottest venues - in particular, for three matches in Manaus and one in Recife."

There had been criticism from some quarters that FIFA were putting the demands of television companies ahead of the safety and wellbeing of the players, who would be forced to play in hot and humid conditions.

Full list of affected matches (all times are local):

Saturday June 14

Ivory Coast v Japan in Recife - 22:00 (from 19:00)

England v Italy in Manaus - 18:00 (from 21:00)

Wednesday June 18

Cameroon v Croatia in Manaus - 18:00 (from 15:00)

Spain v Chile in Rio de Janeiro - 16:00 (from 19:00)

Sunday June 22

United States v Portugal in Manaus - 18:00 (from 15:00)

Belgium v Russia in Rio de Janeiro - 13:00 (from 19:00)

South Korea v Algeria in Porto Alegre - 16:00 (from 13:00)