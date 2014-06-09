FIFA boss Blatter critical of British press

There have been allegations of wrongdoing made in relation to the 2022 World Cup as well as suggestions Qatar may be stripped of the event.

With suggestions sponsors are also unhappy, Blatter spoke at an Asian Football Confederation event on Monday.

As well as singling out the British media for their part in the 'storm', Blatter also suggested there were racial motives behind the allegations - albeit stopping short of accusing anybody specifically.

"We have seen what the British press has published," he said.

"I don't know what the reasoning is behind this but we must maintain unity."

In a wide-ranging attack, he added: "They want to destroy us; they don't want to destroy football, but they want to destroy the institution (FIFA).

"Once again there is a sort of storm against FIFA relating to the Qatar World Cup. Sadly there's a great deal of discrimination and racism and this hurts me."