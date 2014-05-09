FIFA boss Blatter targets re-election in 2015

Blatter has been head of FIFA since 1998 and has been a strong advocate of moving the World Cup around the continents, including the first on African soil in South Africa in 2010.

The president was also vocal in his support for Qatar's 2022 selection, despite concerns over temperatures in the Middle East country in June when the tournament is normally played.

The 78-year-old pledged in 2011 that this current term would be his last at the helm, but he now intends to seek re-election.

"I want to do it (stand for re-election) because it is not over yet," he told Swiss newspaper Blick. "My term is indeed over, but my mission is not finished yet."

The presidential election will be held in May 2015, with Blatter's former FIFA colleague Jerome Champagne already declaring his intention to challenge.