FIFA decides to extend Tavecchio sanction

The 71-year-old was named FIGC president in August, despite coming under fire for his apparent use of racially-charged remarks during his campaign.

The comments are reported to centre around limits relating to non-European Union players playing in Serie A.

Tavecchio later apologised, with the FIGC opting not to take any action against him.

However, UEFA opened an investigation into his actions and ruled he would not be allowed to take up any position as an official with European football's governing body for a period of six months.

FIFA announced on Wednesday that it would be recognising the sanction, meaning Tavecchio would be ineligible for any position as an official with the global body for the same timeframe.