FIFA extend Ballon d'Or voting deadline

The original deadline passed on Friday, but voters now have until November 29 to make their choice, with the prize to be presented in Zurich on January 13.

As part of FIFA's decision, those who have already voted are able to change their mind.

"Due to a low number of responses from coaches and captains of the national teams as well as media representatives and in order to ensure a representative number of votes for the FIFA Ballon d’Or, the FIFA's Women's Player of the Year, the FIFA Coach of the Year and the FIFA's Women's Coach of the Year FIFA and France Football extended the deadline for the voting until 29 November 2013," said a FIFA spokesperson.

"Member Associations and media representatives who had been invited to vote on the above mentioned awards have been informed accordingly.

"Votes which had already been submitted can be changed until 29 November."

The news comes after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the favourites for the award, registered a stunning hat-trick against Sweden on Tuesday night to confirm his country's qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi, the winner of the Ballon d'Or for the last four years, is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.