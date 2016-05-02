FIFA extends Sakho ban worldwide

Mamadou Sakho's UEFA suspension for an anti-doping violation has been extended to include matches around the world by FIFA.

The defender, 26, was provisionally suspended for 30 days by UEFA last Thursday after failing a drugs test - reportedly due to a fat-burning substance - following Liverpool's Europa League clash with Manchester United last month.

Sakho did not request that his B sample be tested and instead plans to plead mitigation in an effort to avoid a lengthy ban, with a slim chance he could return in time to be included in France's Euro 2016 squad.

FIFA's statement read: "The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the sanction imposed on 28 April 2016 by the chairman of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of UEFA on the French player Mamadou Sakho for an anti-doping rule violation to have worldwide effect in accordance with article 136 ff. of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

"As a consequence, Mr Sakho is provisionally suspended worldwide for 30 days as of 28 April 2016 in accordance with the terms of the decision passed by the chairman of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of UEFA.

"This suspension covers all types of matches, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures.

"The decision of the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was notified today to The Football Association, the French Football Association and UEFA."