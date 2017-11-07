FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes

Five Central and South American football associations have been fined by FIFA for homophobic chanting in World Cup qualifiers, while England have been warned over the use of paper planes by supporters.

Discriminatory chanting has been an issue throughout the qualification campaign in Mexico and South America, with all five nations previously fined and warned prior to the latest announcement of punishments handed out by FIFA.

Incidents were noted among Argentina supporters against Peru on October 5, while Mexican fans were also guilty of homophobic chanting as they faced Trinidad and Tobago a day later.

Both sets of supporters have been punished from Brazil's clash with Chile on October 10, and Peru were fined for incidents in their game against Colombia on the same day.

In Europe, spectators at England's game against Slovenia at Wembley - where the home side clinched qualification - have been warned after throwing paper planes onto the pitch.

One such plane was notably cheered as it landed in the goal with a dull game still scoreless.