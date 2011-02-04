FIFA rejects Temarii and Adamu appeals

Football's governing body said on Friday that Nigerian Adamu, who was found guilty of bribery, remained banned from all football-related activities for three years. A 10,000 Swiss franc ($10,444) fine was maintained.

Temarii, head of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) at the time, remains banned for one year following this week's hearing by the appeals committee. A 5,000 Swiss franc fine was unaltered.

"The FIFA appeal committee has confirmed the decisions taken on November 17 regarding the bans on Reynald Temarii and Amos Adamu - who were at the time FIFA vice-president and FIFA executive committee member - for a breach of the FIFA code of ethics," said football's governing body in a statement.

The pair allegedly offered to sell their votes in the hosting contest to Sunday Times reporters posing as lobbyists for an American consortium.

As a result of their suspensions, only 22 members of the executive committee voted when in December Russia were chosen to host the 2018 World Cup and Qatar for 2022.

FIFA reduced the bans and fines for three other officials found guilty of unethical behaviour, Slim Aloulou, Amadou Diakite and Ahongalu Fusimalohi.

Aloulou, formerly chairman of the FIFA committee which settles disputes between clubs, players and coaches, had his two-year ban and 10,000 Swiss franc fine both halved.

Diakite and Fusimalohi, both originally banned for three years and fined 10,000 Swiss francs, had their sanctions cut to a two-year ban and 7,500 Swiss franc fine each.

A fourth official, Ismael Bhamjee, who was banned for four years and fined 10,000 Swiss francs, did not appeal.

Temarii has already been replaced as OFC president by Papua-New Guinea's David Chung, who has also taken his place on the executive committee.

Adamu's replacement is due to be chosen by the Confederation of African Football in Khartoum on February 23 when another of the continent's four executive committee members, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, must seek re-election.

Adamu's Nigerian compatriot Ibrahim Galadima is expected to stand as a candidate. Also bidding for a place are Danny Jordaan of South Africa, who was the chief organiser of last year's World Cup, and former African Footballer of the Year Kalusha Bwalya of Zambia.

Mohamed Raouraoua of Algeria and Suketu Patel from the Seychelles are also candidates.