FIFA to speak with RFU over Frimpong racism claims

FIFA will speak with the Russian Football Union (RFU) after Ufa midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong claimed to be racially abused by Spartak Moscow fans on Friday.

Former Arsenal man Frimpong was involved in a tangle with a Spartak by the corner flag in the opening match of the Russian Premier League season, when he appeared to react to the crowd after giving away a free-kick.

Frimpong responded with a hand gesture and was subsequently shown a straight red card just 31 minutes into the 2-2 draw at the Otkrytie Arena.

The Ghana international claimed after the match that "the fans started shouting 'monkey' at me" and questioned how such actions can occur in a country due to hold the World Cup in three years, with FIFA then releasing a statement on the incident.

"FIFA's position on any form of discrimination is unequivocal: there is no place for racism or for any form of discrimination in football," the statement read. "FIFA will request details from the RFU on this incident.

"We believe that the hosting of the FIFA World Cup offers a great opportunity to say no to racism and any other form of discrimination and send a clear message to the world in this regard.

"Discrimination is incompatible with the very essence of sport and the universal values inherent to it."

FIFA went on to remind culprits that they intend on handing out serious punishments for anyone in breach of its code.

The body added: "Discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group of people on account of race, skin colour, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation or any other reason is strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension or expulsion."