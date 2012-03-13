FIFA: Teixeira remains on executive committee

"At the time of writing, Ricardo Terra Teixeira remains a FIFA executive committee member," FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"FIFA has not received any official communication from Teixeira or from CONMEBOL (the South American Football Confederation) regarding this position.

"It is worth recalling that Ricardo Teixeira has been elected to the FIFA Executive Committee by CONMEBOL (for the first time in 1994)."

FIFA also confirmed that it recognised Jose Maria Marin as Teixeira's successor both as president of the CBF and the local organising committee.

Teixeira's resignation as CBF president, a post he had held since 1989, followed a string of corruption allegations against him, although the 64-year-old denied them and said he was stepping down for health reasons.

His replacement Marin is a 79-year-old former politician who is little known outside the closed world of the CBF.

Preparations for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil have been fraught with political difficulties, including disagreements between the government and FIFA over the sale of beer in stadiums, and concerns over the country's decaying infrastructure.

Teixeira is one of three South Americans on FIFA's executive committee alongside Julio Grondona of Argentina and Nicolas Leoz of Paraguay.

Recently, FIFA president Sepp Blatter has distanced himself from his fellow executive committee members, saying he does not choose them as they are appointed by their respective continental confederations.

The executive committee itself lost four members over corruption cases in the last two years.

Mohamed Bin Hammam of Qatar was banned for life after being found guilty by FIFA's ethics committee of trying to buy the votes of Caribbean officials last year when he challenged Blatter for the presidency.

Jack Warner from Trinidad and Tobago resigned while he was being investigated over the same case.

In 2010, Tahiti's Reynald Temarii and Nigeria's Amos Adamu were banned over allegations they tried to sell their votes in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting contests to undercover newspaper reporters.

Blatter has announced a series of measures intended to stamp out corruption in FIFA and clean up the governing body's image.