FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Bolivia v Ecuador

Reinaldo Rueda's side have performed well in their campaign. With three games remaining, Ecuador are two points clear of fifth-place Uruguay and three points behind Chile with a game in hand.

However, Rueda's men go into their clash with Bolivia on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Colombia on Friday, a game in which Walter Ayovi missed a penalty.

While Ecuador harbour aspirations of being in Brazil next year, Bolivia find themselves bottom of the group with just two wins from their 14 matches and 10 points from a possible 42.

They have not won a game since February - a run of seven matches - and have not been victorious in qualifying since a 4-1 success over Uruguay in October 2012, a five-game streak.

The hosts also come into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat Paraguay in Asuncion on Friday.

La Paz can be a difficult place to visit due to the altitude, although Ecuador have won all of their previous visits and have a 100 per cent record in their eight previous meetings.

In fact, Ecuador have scored 20 goals in those matches, conceding only six times.

A Felipe Caicedo penalty secured a 1-0 win for Ecuador when the two sides last faced each.

Gabriel Achilier will be suspended for Ecuador after being sent off against Colombia, the Emelec defender will serve a three-match ban after his straight red card in the 28th minute for bringing down Teo Gutierrez.

Bolivia's goalkeeper Sergio Galarza will be hoping to have a better game than he did on Friday, when he was punished for some costly mistakes.