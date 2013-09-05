FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Kenya v Namibia

The hosts have yet to win during this campaign and sit bottom of Group F with three points, while Namibia have just one victory – against Kenya – and are four points behind leaders Nigeria with one game to play.

Kenya coach Adel Amrouche has recalled striker Dennis Oliech back into his squad having previously dropped the 28-year-old after he failed to attend a training session in June.

Amrouche is hoping the experienced striker – and former captain – will be available to lead the line for a side that have only scored three goals in their five matches.

The Algerian coach has also handed new caps to youngsters Rodgers Omondi and Jesse Were, and the 45-year-old is hopeful they can give them a boost.

"We have no chance of qualifying but we're going to play to win and we must give our best," he said.

"And that's exactly why I've called the foreign-based players to guide and motivate the younger players, this will also help us build a team for the future.

"Omondi and Were should bring a new dimension to the team's attack."

Kenya have yet to win a competitive fixture under Amrouche since he took over in March, and Namibia are aiming to provide another stern test for his side.

Namibia coach Ricardo Manetti has called up AmaZulu quartet Willem Mwedihanga, Sadney Urikhob, Pineas Jacob and Larry Horaeb to his side, however he will be without captain Da Costa Angula.

The defender is ruled out with a lower-abdominal strain, while experienced striker Henrico Botes has been left out to give younger players the chance to impress up front.

Manetti is confident they can step-up to the challenge

"I have trust and confidence in the current crop of players," he said.

"It was always going to be a difficult decision to leave out some players and bring others in but finally I have this group whom I trust."

Namibia have also struggled in their qualifying campaign, scoring even fewer goals than Kenya - with just two in five matches.