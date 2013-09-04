FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Turkey v Andorra

Galatasaray manager Terim, who took over the national side two weeks ago, has called up Ersan Gulum, Salih Dursun, Aykut Demir and Hakan Calhanoglu for the first time as his side prepare to take on Andorra in Kayseri.

The 60-year-old was placed in charge following the resignation of Abdullah Avci and will guide his team through to the end of their qualifying campaign.

Turkey currently sit fourth in Group D of the European qualification section with seven points from six matches, but still have a chance of reaching the play-offs for a place at Brazil 2014 as they are just four points behind second-placed Hungary.

However, Terim, who signed a two year extension to his contract at Galatasary on Tuesday, admitted his side have a lot to do if they are to progress to next year's showpiece in South America.

"The road is still long, and we will strive to the end," he said.

For Andorra - who are yet to score in qualifying having lost all six of their games so far - Marco Vieira de Vasconcelos comes into the squad in place of Ludovic Clement, while four other players have left the original 24-man party named by manager Koldo Alvarez.

Goalkeeper Jose Rivas, defenders Alex Villano and Oriol Castillo as well as striker Julio Sanchez are the men to miss out as Alvarez's men look to build on the 1-1 draw they earned in their friendly against Moldova in August.

The reverse qualification meeting between the sides in March ended in a 2-0 win for Turkey, with Selcuk Inan and Buruk Yilmaz grabbing the goals.