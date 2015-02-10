Figo defends Ronaldo amid birthday party furore
Luis Figo has hit out at critics of Cristiano Ronaldo's partying following Real Madrid's comprehensive 4-0 derby defeat to Atletico on Saturday.
Ronaldo attended a pre-arranged gathering for his 30th birthday hours after playing in Real's humiliating loss at Vicente Calderon, with a number of the club's fans protesting against the party at training on Monday.
After a banner reading 'Your laughter, our shame' was held up by supporters, agent Jorge Mendes jumped to his client's defence before ex-Real and Portugal star Figo also weighed in to back his former international team-mate.
"Those who question @Cristiano 's passion for Real @realmadrid and his professionalism, completely ignore his history and his character," read a tweet from the FIFA presidential candidate.
Along with Ronaldo, Real players including Marcelo, James Rodriguez and Keylor Navas were all photographed at the party in Madrid.
