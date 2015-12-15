Figo: Ronaldo's goals could win Ballon d'Or

Luis Figo believes Cristiano Ronaldo will win the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or if the decision is based on goals, but a Barcelona player will prevail if trophies are the deciding factor.

The Portuguese forward has won the accolade for the past two years and is on the three-man shortlist once more, alongside four-time winner Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid ace Figo believes any one of the trio could claim the trophy, but his compatriot's 53 goals for club and country will aid his bid.

"They are three magnificent players," Figo told EFE.

"If the logic about how trophies go to winning teams prevails, the trophy will be for a Barcelona player.

"But if those who vote single out individual numbers, such as goals scored, Ronaldo could win."

Figo singled out other players for praise but does not feel anyone can match the quality of Ronaldo and Messi.

"I like very much [PSG's Marco] Verrati, Neymar and Douglas Costa [Bayern Munich], but I think Ronaldo and Messi are a step ahead of everyone else," he added.