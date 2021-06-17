Fikayo Tomori completes permanent move from Chelsea to AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori has completed a permanent move from Chelsea to AC Milan after a successful loan spell in Italy.

The 23-year-old joined the Serie A club in January after struggling for first-team opportunities during the first half of last season.

Milan had the option to buy Tomori for a £25million fee at the conclusion of his loan and that has been exercised after he played 22 times and helped them qualify for the Champions League during the 2020-21 campaign.

A four-year deal has been agreed at San Siro for the defender, who has made one appearance for England but missed out on the squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Tomori progressed through the Chelsea academy and made his debut for the Blues at the end of the 2015-16 season, but spent much of the next few years on loan with spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.

It was at the latter where the centre-back linked up with Frank Lampard, who handed the youngster more opportunities in the Premier League once he had taken over at Stamford Bridge.

An England call-up followed and Tomori earned his solitary cap in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in November, 2019.

Chances proved to be few and far between after the coronavirus pandemic and one of Lampard’s final acts as Chelsea manager was to allow the defender – who made 27 appearances for the Blues – to join AC Milan on loan for the second half of last season, which has now been turned into a permanent move.