Is Jurrien Timber injured this weekend? Arsenal defender could miss huge Leeds clash

Arsenal could be with defender Jurrien Timber ahead of their crucial clash with Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta's men need a response after losing against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday, with the Gunners losing vital ground in the Premier League title race.

Next up is a tricky test at Elland Road, with the Whites rejuvenated lately, as they look to secure their safety and ensure safety this term.

Is Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber fit to face Leeds this weekend?

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Arteta shared the latest on both Timber and fellow defender William Saliba ahead of the game with Kairat in midweek.

The Spaniard said both players were suffering with their own 'niggles' and kept coy on whether the pair could return this weekend against Daniel Farke's side.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

“No, those are not (available),” said Arteta, “it’s a good opportunity now that we make a different kind of work with them to get them in the best possible condition for the weekend hopefully.”

Timber has so far played 32 times for the Gunners this season, across four different competitions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What has been impressive is his versatility, with the 24-year-old capable of playing at centre-back, right-back and even left-back should he be needed.

But with him and Saliba both out, a back four of Ben White, Cristian Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly did the job in midweek.

Arsenal bounced back with a win against Kairat on Wednesday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s been like this for the first seven months of the competition," said Arteta when askd about injuries ahead of the game in Europe on Wednesday.

"Whether it was with this competition, domestic league and Champions League, or with international players playing for their countries as well.

“There is nothing new. The good news is that we have some players back as well now that are going to be helping us. We are used to it, so that’s never going to be an excuse.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, if Arteta has options, he will likely rest Timber, but we can expect him to provide more of an update in his pre-match press conference on Friday.