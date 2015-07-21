Filipe Luis' Chelsea exit imminent, says Mourinho
Filipe Luis' time at Chelsea looks to be coming to an end after Jose Mourinho confirmed the defender is set to leave the club.
Jose Mourinho is on the search for a new left-back after confirming Filipe Luis will leave Chelsea in the coming days.
The Brazilian defender has been widely linked with a move back to Atletico Madrid – who he left to join Chelsea – and Mourinho expects the 29-year-old's exit to be finalised soon.
After making the switch to Stamford Bridge, Filipe Luis struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Mourinho – only starting nine games as Chelsea claimed the Premier League title.
"In this moment we need a left-back because I think we are selling Filipe Luis now or tomorrow, but I think we will sell Filipe Luis," said Mourinho on Tuesday.
"We need to go the market, we need to find a club that accepts a bid until 31 August, and we are going for a left-back. In other positions we have no space."
Meanwhile, the Portuguese manager intends to harness a greater team spirit within his squad ahead of the 2015-16 campaign to ensure Chelsea stay ahead of their rivals.
He added: "Our training methods are based on the team and not the individual. We are teaching the players how to play as a team.
"We are working on different things. We had to build a football team last year, now we are trying to add new qualities."
