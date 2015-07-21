Filipe Luis' Chelsea exit imminent, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is on the search for a new left-back after confirming Filipe Luis will leave Chelsea in the coming days.

The Brazilian defender has been widely linked with a move back to Atletico Madrid – who he left to join Chelsea – and Mourinho expects the 29-year-old's exit to be finalised soon.

After making the switch to Stamford Bridge, Filipe Luis struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Mourinho – only starting nine games as Chelsea claimed the Premier League title.

"In this moment we need a left-back because I think we are selling Filipe Luis now or tomorrow, but I think we will sell Filipe Luis," said Mourinho on Tuesday.

"We need to go the market, we need to find a club that accepts a bid until 31 August, and we are going for a left-back. In other positions we have no space."

Meanwhile, the Portuguese manager intends to harness a greater team spirit within his squad ahead of the 2015-16 campaign to ensure Chelsea stay ahead of their rivals.

He added: "Our training methods are based on the team and not the individual. We are teaching the players how to play as a team.

"We are working on different things. We had to build a football team last year, now we are trying to add new qualities."