Finishing the key for Wanderers

Against the Roar, the Wanderers were under siege for large periods before scoring the equaliser and taking control late in the game.



They had several great chances to score the winner in the closing stages but were unable to get the decisive goal, but Popovic praised his side’s determination to fight their way back into the game.



“They certainly deserved a result. I feel for them that they didn’t get the three (points) which they deserved in the end, but there’s no doom and gloom in the dressing room, it’s very positive.”

However, with the finals now just around the corner, Popovic said finishing had been one thing his side still had to work on.



“It’s maybe a bit of the story of our season if you have a look,” Popovic said.



“We’ve probably had the most shots on goal in the league.



“We probably haven’t converted enough opportunities to put teams away when we’ve had those chances.”



The Wanderers Coach believes that his side’s poor finishing has cost them valuable competition points in their second season.



“Last year we lost six games, this year we’ve only lost one extra game, we’ve lost seven games.



“We’ve had more draws because we haven’t converted our opportunities. But that’s not from playing poor football or not performing.



“It’s just that probably when we’ve been on top this year we haven’t been able to just convert, but as long as we keep creating chances I won’t complain.”



Despite not getting the three points against the Minor Premiers, Popovic said his side would take a lot from the game moving towards the finals.



“The performance, especially in the second half, we’re very proud for many reasons.



“It’s the business end of the year. There’s a lot of pressure, you’re playing at home, you’re down one nil against the Premiers, It’s easy to lose focus and lose the structure and the things that we wanted to continue doing in the second half.



“(The players) didn’t do that, they actually improved in the second half and they took it right to Brisbane, a very good team.



“Twice here at home we’ve gone behind against a very good side, and twice we’ve come back and twice we’ve finished strong.



“I’m sure they’ll take confidence from getting a point here, there is a lot of belief and confidence from that performance.”



With the finals now just a fortnight away, his side will want to rectify the situation soon, however Popovic says he’s not concerned.



“I know that group of players in there are good enough to get the goals.



“Maybe it will happen when the finals come around and we’ll demolish a team.



“I feel it’s certainly coming.”