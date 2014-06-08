Finke rubbishes Cameroon squad strike reports

French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Sunday that the Cameroon squad had refused to board their plane to Brazil, due to the lack of an agreement over the level of bonuses they are set to receive.

However, national coach Finke has revealed that a deal has now been reached and that they will be flying out as planned.

"It's just one of those things that these agreements can take longer in Africa," Finke told German TV station Sport1.

"That agreement was struck this morning and now we can fly to Brazil today (Sunday).

"Our fans will be pleased - Cameroon will of course be participating in the World Cup.

"The agreement is there and there's no point making such a big fuss out of the whole thing. It's really not as big as it has been made out to be in recent days."

Cameroon start their World Cup campaign against Mexico on June 13 in Natal before taking on Croatia and hosts Brazil.