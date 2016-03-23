Finkler's Phoenix move confirmed

Melbourne Victory midfielder Gui Finkler has signed for Wellington Phoenix and will join Ernie Merrick's men at the end of the season in a massive coup for the Kiwi outfit.

Finkler has played 89 A-League games and scored 20 goals over the past four seasons for Victory.

The Brazilian's departure was confirmed in a statement from Victory on Thursday, with his contract set to expire at season's end.

"Gui has made the decision to take up a new opportunity at a different club, and that's the nature of the industry we're in," Victory coach Kevin Muscat said.

"Gui has been a strong contributor to Melbourne Victory over a number of years. We thank him for his service to Melbourne Victory and wish him well for the future."

It was no secret that Muscat's decision to leave Finkler out of the club's 2016 AFC Champions League squad was a big blow to the Brazilian.

"It was obviously a difficult decision for me to leave such a great club like Melbourne Victory," Finkler said.

"I want to thank everyone at the club and the fans for their support over the last four seasons. I am very thankful for all the memories I've created at Victory.

"I am committed to contributing as best as I can to the team for the rest of the season."