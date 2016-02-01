Fiorentina complete Benalouane loan

Yohan Benalouane has joined Fiorentina on a loan deal until the end of the season just five months after leaving Serie A for Leicester City.

Premier League surprise package Leicester forked out a reported £5.6million to sign the French centre-back from Atalanta in August.

However, he has struggled to break into the first team at the King Power Stadium and all four of his Premier League appearances came from the substitutes' bench, while he made just nine in total.

The 28-year-old has subsequently swapped a battle for the Premier League title for Fiorentina's challenge for the Champions League in Italy's top flight.

Benalouane, whose move is subject to clearance from the Football Association, could make his debut against Carpi on Wednesday.