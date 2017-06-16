Fiorentina complete Milenkovic signing
Nikola Milenkovic has joined Vitor Hugo in reinforcing Fiorentina's defence ahead of the new season.
Fiorentina have completed the signing of defender Nikola Milenkovic from Partizan Belgrade.
The 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Viola, who finished eighth in Serie A last season and have appointed former Inter boss Stefano Pioli for the 2017-18 season.
Milenkovic, a centre-back, made his international debut for Serbia last year and is part of his country's squad for the European Under-21 championship.
Partizan general manager Milos Vazura had revealed in March that a deal had been agreed for the teenager to move in a deal reportedly worth around €5million, with the switch now officially confirmed.
Fiorentina have also signed Brazilian centre-back Vitor Hugo ahead of the new campaign, a deal that cost a reported €8m.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.