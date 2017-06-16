Fiorentina complete Milenkovic signing

Fiorentina have completed the signing of defender Nikola Milenkovic from Partizan Belgrade.

The 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Viola, who finished eighth in Serie A last season and have appointed former Inter boss Stefano Pioli for the 2017-18 season.

Milenkovic, a centre-back, made his international debut for Serbia last year and is part of his country's squad for the European Under-21 championship.

Partizan general manager Milos Vazura had revealed in March that a deal had been agreed for the teenager to move in a deal reportedly worth around €5million, with the switch now officially confirmed.

Fiorentina have also signed Brazilian centre-back Vitor Hugo ahead of the new campaign, a deal that cost a reported €8m.