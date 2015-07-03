Fiorentina consider legal action over Salah 'no-show'

Fiorentina have claimed Chelsea loanee Mohamed Salah is refusing to return for pre-season training while confirming they are considering their legal options.

The Egyptian spent the latter half of last season on loan at Fiorentina from Stamford Bridge and the Serie A club are reported to have paid the necessary fee to secure him for a second term.

However, Salah's agent claimed earlier this week his client would not be staying at Stadio Artemio Franchi - instead suggesting he would be leaving for another Italian club.

With the saga set to run, Fiorentina responded on Friday, stating the matter would now be dealt with by their lawyers.

"Through his representative, the player has rejected our improved contract offer and expressed his desire to join another club," the statement read.

"He has also informed us that he does not intend to respond to our request for him to report back for pre-season training.

"As a result of the above, we have placed the matter in the hands of our lawyers so that they may assess all possible courses of action in order to protect the club's rights."