Fiorentina will fight for Scudetto - Sousa

Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa said his team will not "hold back" in their quest for the Scudetto, despite being outsiders in the Serie A title race.

Sousa and Co. replaced Inter atop the table after Nikola Kalinic inspired Fiorentina to a 4-1 victory over Roberto Mancini's team on Sunday.

Kalinic netted a hat-trick as Sousa's men leapfrogged Inter on goal difference after six matches.

The likes of Inter, Roma and reigning champions Juventus - despite their poor start to the season - remain favourites to lift the title come May, having invested heavily during the off-season.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, however, Sousa insisted his ambitious Fiorentina outfit will fight for Serie A.

"Football is like this in Latin countries, it goes from zero to 80. I already said there were other teams who invested heavily for that, but I won't hold back either, as we have the quality to face every match knowing we can win.

"I told the lads from the start I want a team always ready to take on anyone, always maintaining our approach.

"We have principles of football that we work hard on and as time goes on this will give us more confidence going forward."