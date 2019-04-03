Fireworks mark Spurs stadium opening

Tottenham marked their move into their brilliant new stadium with a glittering opening ceremony ahead of their game with Crystal Palace.

Twenty-two months after they said goodbye to White Hart Lane, Spurs finally open the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and held the perfect housewarming party, with a nod to the farewell observance they paid to their former ground.

Spurs fans were plied with flags and asked to get to their seats early ahead of the 15-minute performance and it produced a stunning visual effect.

A video message from chairman Daniel Levy, whose demands for perfection have helped create this magnificent arena, started off proceedings.

The MP for Tottenham, David Lammy, also spoke on the effects the stadium can have on the local area, which was the starting ground of the 2011 riots.

Adele was touted as a possible performer if the stadium had opened in September, but the Tottenham-born Oscar winner was not available. Instead Spurs fans were treated to X-Factor contestant Lanya Matthews, who fronted a performance of ‘Everybody Dreams’ by Gladesmore Community School.

The impressive acoustics of the new stadium were then put to the test as the teams then entered the pitch to the tune of the club’s anthem ‘Oh When The Spurs Go Marching In’, performed by the Tottenham Hotspur Band.

It was a fine spectacle and was a fitting prelude to the historic occasion, ending with a firework display from the roof of the stadium.