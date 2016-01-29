Firmino just as good as Iniesta and Ozil - Ronaldinho

Former Brazil international Ronaldinho believes countryman Roberto Firmino is just as good as the likes of Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil.

Liverpool purchased Firmino for £28.7million from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in the off-season.

The 24-year-old has found the net five times in the Premier League this season - with four of those coming in his last four games - as well as contributing with five assists.

And Ronaldinho believes Firmino is good enough for Jurgen Klopp to build his team around the Brazilian.

"I didn't ever question if he would be a great player for Liverpool, I knew that he would be," Ronaldinho told The Mirror.

"He's one of the best at what he does in the world. He's in the same class as Ozil, [David] Silva, Iniesta, and all the other great players who play that role.

"He's the player that I'm sure Klopp will build his new Liverpool team around.

"Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world, he will know that Liverpool need better players, he will know that Firmino will need better players around him to get the most out of his game.

"I'm sure when he joined Liverpool, Klopp was promised he could bring in his own players, and with Firmino at the centre of the team, there's no reason Liverpool cannot challenge once again."