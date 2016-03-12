Firmino looks like he will score every game, says Lucas

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva believes in-form team-mate Roberto Firmino is starting to show his true quality at Anfield.

Firmino has scored seven goals in his last eight Premier League appearances and also found the net in Liverpool's 2-0 Europa League victory over arch-rivals Manchester United on Thursday.

And Lucas says his fellow Brazilian can help Jurgen Klopp's resurgent side to a strong end to the season.

"He feels very confident and you can see in every game he is a threat," Lucas told the club's official website.

"He looks like he’s going to score in every game. I hope it stays like that.

"He feels very happy here, he’s very settled and his family is doing well.

"There is no reason for him to not perform. I think he has been a big player for us already."