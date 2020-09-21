First three hat-tricks of 2020/21 Premier League season notched in record time

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Son Heung-min helped make Premier League history over the weekend in an unprecedented run of hat-tricks to start the season.

Following Mohamed Salah’s opening-week treble for Liverpool against Leeds, Calvert-Lewin emulated the feat on Saturday as Everton hammered West Brom 5-2.

When Son went one better on Sunday, scoring four times in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton, it meant there had been three hat-tricks in the first 13 games of the top-flight campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, centre left, congratulates Mohamed Salah on his hat-trick against Leeds (Shaun Botterill/PA)

That is the quickest in the Premier League era, beating the mark of 18 games from the 2010-11 season – the only other occasion when there have been three trebles in the opening two rounds of matches.

That season saw Didier Drogba open the campaign with a hat-trick for Chelsea – with West Brom again on the receiving end. Arsenal’s Theo Walcott and Newcastle’s Andy Carroll followed suit the next week, against Blackpool and Aston Villa respectively, with all three hat-tricks coming in 6-0 wins.

The latest the third hat-trick of a season has ever been scored was in 2006-07, by Peter Crouch for Liverpool against Arsenal in the 300th game of the season on March 31. The 2013-14 term was the only other occasion the figure has even gone past 200, with Adam Johnson scoring three of Sunderland’s four against Fulham in match 202.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy was a prolific collector of Premier League match balls (Phil Noble/PA)

Michael Owen scored two of the first three hat-tricks in the 1998-99 campaign, as did fellow Liverpool striker Luis Suarez in 2013-14. Former Manchester United frontman Ruud Van Nistelrooy registered the third hat-trick of the season three years in succession from 2001-02 to 2003-04.

Prior to the current campaign, there had been 337 hat-tricks scored in 28 Premier League seasons for an average of almost exactly 12 per term – meaning we have already seen a quarter of the hat-tricks to be expected in an average season, and as many as in the whole of that 2006-07 campaign.