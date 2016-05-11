Fit-again Draxler looking to peak for Euros

Julian Draxler promises to be in "top condition" for Euro 2016 after missing the last month with a thigh injury.

The Germany attacker sustained the injury in the second leg of Wolfsburg's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on April 12, limping off in the first half of a 3-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu.

Draxler has been sidelined since then, but is due to make his return in Wolfsburg's final match of the Bundesliga season, at home to Stuttgart on Saturday.

With the start of the European Championship in France a month away, Draxler is confident he will be in fine shape for Joachim Low's squad.

"I managed to take complete part in first-team training today and I have no pain anymore," Draxler said on Wednesday.

"So I assume that I'll be in the squad on Saturday and will be in top condition by the time the Euros come around.

"When I first suffered the injury, I called Germany coach Joachim Low, he was worried and wanted to have weekly updates.

"There has only been positive news to give and he was quickly relieved."

Low is expected to name his 23-man squad at the end of the month.