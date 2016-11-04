Fit-again James ready for Leganes

James Rodriguez says he is fully fit for Real Madrid's clash with Leganes on Sunday after sitting out their Champions League trip to Warsaw.

The Colombia international did not travel with the squad for the 3-3 draw against Legia on Tuesday after sustaining a muscular injury.

There had been speculation that James could be forced to miss a number of weeks with the problem, but the former Monaco star insists he is primed to return in LaLiga this weekend.

"I am fine. It's not what they were saying, that I was badly injured. It was only something minor," he told RCN. "They need to relax. I am fine and I am training.

"I wanted to play in the Champions League, but I have to be intelligent. When you feel something you have to stop a little. I spoke to the medical staff and I sat out a day, but now I'm training and I'll be ready for the weekend."

James has only started twice in LaLiga this season and continues to be linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with Chelsea and Manchester United among those loosely credited with an interest.

Former Madrid striker Ronaldo, however, is confident that he will be given the chance to impress under Zinedine Zidane.

"I'm sure James has a lot of competition, he's at the biggest club in the world and competition is normal," he said, as quoted by EFE.

"I can see James playing a lot of games. He'll hopefully have a lot more minutes so we can enjoy his quality."