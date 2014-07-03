Fit Carroll optimistic ahead of new season

A foot injury hampered the striker's progress at Upton Park last term as he was sidelined until January, eventually scoring twice in 15 league appearances.

Now fully fit and determined to get his career back in track, the 25-year-old is out to prove his worth following his permanent move to Upton Park from Liverpool last August.

"I have had a nice break but obviously it's nice to be back at the training ground and amongst the lads and stuff," he told the club's official website.

"I didn't want last season to end, but I've had a good summer and hopefully this next season is going to be a lot better than the last.

"It was disappointing last summer, being injured a lot, so fingers crossed this season will be a lot more positive with no injuries and I get through pre-season and the whole season to follow."

With new signings Cheikhou Kouyate and Mauro Zarate linking up with the squad, Carroll hopes the new arrivals can aid West Ham's bid to play a more attractive, expansive brand of football.

"It will be great," he added.

"The players we have signed are obviously positive and attacking signings, so it will be great for them to get back into training with us and see what it's all about."