Fitness boost for Manchester United trio

Manchester United have welcomed Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic back to first-team training ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United.

The trio have all been on the sidelines recently, with Shaw’s hamstring problem keeping him out since the third game of the season, while Tuanzebe and Matic have not featured in over a month.

They joined a first-team group at the Aon Training Complex on Wednesday, though numbers were still down due to ongoing returns from the international break.

Scott McTominay, who pulled out of the Scotland squad after taking a knock in last week’s win over Brighton, did not take part, making fellow midfielder Matic’s return all the more important.

Three other rehabilitating players, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fonsu-Mensah (both knee) and Diogo Dalot, were given a separate workout but are not yet ready to rejoin the squad.

Full-back Ashley Young is available at the weekend after suspension.