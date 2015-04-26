Five in a row for Champions League winners Auckland
Auckland City had two reasons to celebrate as their fifth straight OFC Champions League title win booked a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Auckland City won the OFC Champions League for the fifth straight season with a pulsating penalty shootout victory over Team Wellington to become the first team to qualify for this year's FIFA Club World Cup.
Ramon Tribulietx's men triumphed 4-3 in the shootout after the scores were locked at 1-1 after extra-time in a feisty final encounter in Fiji.
Auckland's Joao Moreira scored from the penalty spot in just the 14th minute, but a superb equaliser from Ian Hogg 11 minutes from the end meant extra-time was needed.
Wellington managed to hold on for penalties despite Chris Bale's red card.
Both teams missed their second spot-kicks, but the decisive moment came when Hogg put his penalty over the crossbar at 3-3 and Dae Wook Kim slotted home to ensure a spot at the Club World Cup in Japan, which gets under way on December 10.
