Five-star Lewandowski back to the grind with Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is already focused on Bayern Munich's next match following his astonishing five-goal heroics against Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski came on at half-time on Tuesday, with Bayern 1-0 down to the team that beat them on penalties in the German Super Cup at the start of the season.

The Poland international striker proceeded to net five times in nine scarcely believable minutes as Pep Guardiola's team maintained the perfect start to their Bundesliga title defence.

Reflecting on his performance the morning after in an Instagram post, Lewandowski thanked fans and apologised for not making himself available for requested media appearances due to Bayern’s busy schedule.

"It was an amazing evening for me," Lewandowski wrote, alongside a picture of himself with the signed matchball.

"I entered the pitch to help the team. I did help and that is the most important for me!

"I would personally like to thank everyone for the congratulations coming from all over the world.

"Dear media representatives please understand my lack of accessibility caused by the numerous duties at the club.

"We play every 3 days and I must focus on the next game now! Again, thank you to all my fans."

Bayern travel to Mainz on Saturday before resuming Champions League action against Dinamo Zagreb at the Allianz Arena next Tuesday.