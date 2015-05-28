Flamini hails Coquelin impact at Arsenal

Mathieu Flamini could miss out on running out for Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final against Aston Villa due to the form of Francis Coquelin, but he has nevertheless hailed the form of his fellow Frenchman.

Coquelin appeared to be heading for the exit door at the Emirates Stadium when he was shipped out on loan to Championship side Charlton Athletic earlier this season.

However, Arsene Wenger handed Coquelin a chance in the first team amid an injury crisis and he has responded in fine style, making 22 Premier League appearances and becoming a pivotal figure in Arsenal's team.

Flamini has found his chances limited as a result, but welcomes the strength in depth at Wenger's disposal.

"If you look at the stats we nearly won every single game since February," Flamini said.

"It's a situation I accept. Competition makes you better, but there's not much to say when the team is winning every single game.

"You just have to accept it and it's part of the game. We all knew Francis was a great player and I'm really pleased for him because he had the chance to prove it. Now he has been doing very well since he played for the team.

"I'm not surprised because we have the chance to play with him every day, but I'm really pleased with him."