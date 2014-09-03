Flanagan not fazed by extra Anfield competition

The full-back was a regular in Brendan Rodgers' team last season as Liverpool finished second in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on the title.

Flanagan made 25 appearances in 2013-14 but is currently sidelined with a knee injury and faces a tough fight if he is to be a key player for Liverpool this campaign given the defensive additions the club made during the transfer window.

Full-backs Alberto Moreno and Javier Manquillo have both made the move to Merseyside while Jose Enrique is also in contention for a place on the left-hand side of defence after making his long-awaited return from a knee problem.

However, Flanagan remains determined to prove his worth to Rodgers.

"I don't think it will be too long now and I think I should be back after the international break if all goes well," Flanagan told Liverpool's official website.

"It has been frustrating for me but I can't dwell on it. It was tough to pick up the injury in pre-season but I've just got to forget about that now and push on.

"It's going to be tough but I'm more determined than ever. It's a massive season for me and I just can't wait to get back now.

"There's a lot more competition for places, which is good for us. The manager has strengthened the squad with the new signings, so I've got to continue to work hard and then hopefully get a chance."