Flanagan signs extended deal at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has agreed terms on a new long-term deal with the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old full-back has returned to the first-team picture this season following a 20-month injury nightmare with knee problems.

Flanagan's extended contract is reportedly until the end of the 2018-19 season and he told Liverpool's official website: "It's brilliant – it's something I've always wanted to do since I was a child. I think this is my third professional contract with Liverpool now, so I'm really happy.

"I've been through a lot in the last two years with the injury, and maybe a few people thought my future was in doubt, but I've worked hard and this is a bonus at the end of it."

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Southampton, boss Jurgen Klopp revealed he pushed for the club to retain Flanagan's services despite the fitness woes he endured.

He said: "I was a bit involved in these negotiations. We are happy especially for Flanno – with a long-term injury it can be difficult and this is better for Flanno.

"There are other full-backs in the world, but not so many scousers. He is our boy and we are really happy.

"I am not involved in the numbers but of course I was involved in the decision that we wanted to offer him a new contract and what kind of contract."