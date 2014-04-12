Fletcher aiming high

The Scotland international has seen his career blighted by a battle with ulcerative colitis and made just nine Premier League starts in the previous two seasons.

However, after returning to United's side last December, Fletcher has gradually worked his way back towards full fitness.

He made his 15th appearance of the season to date in last weekend's 4-0 victory at Newcastle United and is confident he can offer much more.

The 30-year-old told United's official website. "I feel great. I’m slowly but surely getting my fitness and form back.

"In the last month, I’ve felt really good and, with my performances, I feel like I have done well. I just want to kick on now, get a good summer and be back next season fighting for a place in the team.

"There is so much quality in this dressing room. The players went out at Newcastle trying to prove a point and trying to impress the manager, which is what we have got to do.

"When there is competition for places, every time you get the opportunity to play you have got to try and put in a performance so the manager remembers it."