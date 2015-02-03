Fletcher: Pulis key to West Brom move
West Brom fans have Tony Pulis to thank after new recruit Darren Fletcher revealed the manager was instrumental in his decision to call The Hawthorns home on Monday.
West Ham appeared to be leading the race for Fletcher before the Scotland captain opted to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract at WBA, with a 12-month option on the mid-season transfer deadline day.
Upon the completion of his move to the Midlands, an excited Fletcher, 31, expressed his gratitude to Pulis.
"It feels great. This is a fantastic new challenge for me in my career," Fletcher told WBA's official website after ending his 20-year association with United.
"I've spent my career at Manchester United and it's all I've ever known.
"But I felt it was the right time to move and I'm not sentimental about doing that - I have great memories obviously, but I'm now a West Bromwich Albion player and I cannot wait to get going.
"Everyone involved in making the deal happen has been fantastic. And a big reason I'm here is because of the head coach.
"He has impressed me from the first minute. When someone shows how much they want you it's a great feeling."
