Flores: Chelsea played to impress Hiddink

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores believes Chelsea coming from behind to earn a point against his side was borne out of a desire to impress Guus Hiddink.

The Dutchman, brought in as Jose Mourinho's replacement for the remainder of the season, began his second spell at the Stamford Bridge helm with a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho's departure came amid suggestions of a breakdown in his relationship with the likes of Diego Costa and Eden Hazard.

The Spain striker scored both goals, before Oscar's missed penalty late on, and was one of a number of players out to impress the new manager, according to the Watford coach.

"Chelsea were really motivated today to impress Guus Hiddink. Their players were very strong and aggressive," Flores said.

"I am happy with the performance in the first half. We played very, very well and defended well with the ball.

"In the second half it was completely different. They brought on John Obi Mikel and created a good balance in defence and attack.

"It was difficult for us to play passes in the second half. So stopping the attacks of Chelsea were difficult. I am very happy with the result."

With a 3-0 win over Liverpool in their prior outing, the Spaniard stated he is growing accustomed to positive results against the league's heavyweights.

"I am very happy. I am not surprised and the squad are not surprised that we can draw at Chelsea," he added.

"Some players are even angry with the draw because we had opportunities.

"I like this mentality but I say to them that a draw is a good result because Chelsea played really well."