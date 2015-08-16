Flores hails Watford midfield duo

Quique Sanchez Flores was delighted with the performances of Etienne Capoue and Valon Behrami as Watford dominated their 0-0 draw with West Brom.

The midfield duo dictated play for most of Saturday's stalemate at Vicarage Road, protecting Watford's back four and driving Flores' side forward on a regular basis.

Both Capoue and Behrami are looking to shine at their second Premier League clubs and Flores already believes they are doing so as their partnership builds at the newly promoted outfit.

"They were the engines of the team," said the Spaniard. "We had quality, pressure and physicality with these players.

"Of course they are going to improve the more they play, I am very happy with them."

Flores also backed captain Troy Deeney to open his Premier League account soon, despite the striker failing to find the net for a second successive game.

He added: "Troy is involved, but it can be very difficult to connect with Deeney.

"It is difficult to include him because they [West Brom] put a lot of players around him in the box.

"But I have no doubts Deeney will have no problems in scoring, perhaps he will start next week."