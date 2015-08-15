Flores pleased with Watford's progression

Quique Sanchez Flores praised Watford's efforts against West Brom despite the newly promoted side failing to convert any of their 16 shots on goal in Saturday's goalless draw.

Flores' side enjoyed large swathes of possession in their first home Premier League game since 2007, but could not find their way through a resolute West Brom defence.

Strike duo Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney were both guilty of wasting a number of chances, with both unable to stretch Boaz Myhill in the Albion goal.

In the end Watford were grateful to hang onto a point after Saido Berahino's late miss, but Flores was happy to see his team - who held Everton to a 2-2 draw on the opening day - once again show they can compete in the top flight.

"I am happy with the performance of the team," the Spaniard told BBC Sport. "We planned for the match and it was difficult to play against West Brom.

"We tried to find space to attack and created chances. West Brom are solid at the back. We were close to getting a good result.

"The players feel good and are full of confidence. They are competitive in the matches."