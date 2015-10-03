Flores praises 'amazing' Gomes after penalty heroics

Quique Sanchez Flores was glowing in his praise for Heurelho Gomes after the Watford goalkeeper's penalty save preserved a 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth.

Watford looked set for defeat at the Vitality Stadium seven minutes from time on Saturday when Etienne Capoue felled Adam Smith in the area, but former Tottenham keeper Gomes kept out Glenn Murray's spot-kick to ensure a share of the spoils.

Earlier Murray had put Bournemouth ahead with a 28th-minute header, only for Gomes' opposite number Artur Boruc to gift Watford an equaliser in the final minute of the first half as he passed the ball straight to Odion Ighalo, who rounded the Pole to level.

"He [Gomes] made an amazing save in the last moment," Flores told Sky Sports. "He's been putting in high level performances all season, for us he's a very important player, and an important person in the dressing room.

"I am really pleased with the performance.

"The first 20 minutes we wanted to play with a good personality, taking control [of the game].

"After 20 minutes we lost a little bit of control, we had a problem with the central defenders, they were trying to play the long ball. We play well with the ball on the ground.

"In the second half the same, we started the first 20 minutes in control - and to get one point away from home is always very important."

Asked about the injury to Ikechi Anya, who was forced off late on, Flores added: "I don't know exactly the problem. He has a little problem with a muscle."