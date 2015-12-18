Flores tempers Watford's European hopes

Head coach Quique Sanchez Flores has moved to temper Watford's expectations of a European finish in the Premier League despite an excellent season so far.

Watford have impressed in the first half of the season since gaining promotion from the Championship last term and a 1-0 win at Sunderland last weekend made it three victories in a row.

Flores' men are now in seventh place with 25 points gained from 16 matches and, although the Spaniard is confident Watford can continue their fine form, he believes talk of Europe is somewhat premature.

"We haven't changed anything. We have the same targets," Flores said ahead of Sunday's encounter with Liverpool.

"I'm happy with their performances and the ambition is to aim high. We have to be ambitious and it's important that we keep the confidence.

"But before a match I don't say to the players we can get into Europe. I don't talk like that."