Flores: We have too many new players

Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores has lamented the number of options at his disposal as he struggles to cope with a bloated squad.

After gaining promotion to the Premier League as runners-up in the Championship last season, Watford have seen widespread changes in their playing staff.

The club's transfer committee has brought in 12 new faces to Vicarage Road, seven of whom featured in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Southampton.

But Flores believes he has too many players to choose from, despite claiming that more new recruits are on the way.

Watford currently have 21 overseas players registered, but can only name 17 in their final 25-man Premier League squad.

"It is difficult because I want the players to feel happy," Flores said.

"We have a lot of players who are not on the list and there are a lot of players who want the possibility to play.

"We are a new team and we are creating a new base. Everything is new.

"We have how many new players? Too many.

"It is important not to create bad feelings with the new players. Will there be more signings? Probably.

"Because we have been working this way for the last two months to complete the final squad."