Florida Cup: Galo waves goodbye to the U.S. with a title

It is time to say "goodbye, see you soon" for Atletico Mineiro, which will leave the fans missing their favorites as the team departed from the U.S. this Monday after conquering the 2016 Florida Cup.

Galo secured the title with wins over Schalke 04 (3-0) and Corinthians (1-0) in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, respectively, which led the Alvinegro to come home with another trophy in the luggage, and the feeling of being on form ahead of the debuts at the Sul-Minas League, the Copa Libertadores and the Mineiro Championship in the first semester.

"Our staying here was great for the tests we were able to do", striker Thiago Ribeiro stated. "Of course we're happy with the title, we faced two strong teams and were able to play our game. We're not at our best yet, but it's certainly a good preview on what's ahead."



(Credit: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG)

The feeling was shared among the players, who insisted on thanking the 'Massa' for their heavy presence at both matches on U.S. soil.



"We'll come strong, as we showed here", said and optimistic Douglas Santos. "We're assembling a good team, and training well to have a blessed year. I believe we'll conquer many things this year."